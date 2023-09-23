Notre Dame-Ohio State football series record: Irish aim to snap five-game losing streak

No. 9 Notre Dame takes on powerhouse program Ohio State in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season as both squads look to stay undefeated on the season.

Marcus Freeman and the Irish are coming off four dominant wins against the Navy, Tennessee State, NC State and Central Michigan, the lowest margin of victory being 21 points against the Wolfpack. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes will be Notre Dame's first real test of the season, as quarterback Sam Hartman looks to capitalize on the momentum from an electric performance against Central Michigan.

Hartman threw for a season-high 330 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chippewas. However, the Buckeyes defense presents a different challenge: they have allowed just 20 points over three games, crushing Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky on their way to three straight wins.

Ohio State also has history on its side. Though the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish have played sparingly in their history, OSU has dominated the all-time series: The Buckeyes have won five straight. Moreover, the Fighting Irish's last win over Ohio State didn't occur until the first year of the modern college football era, in 1936.

Here's what you need to know of the Notre Dame-Ohio State all-time series ahead of the teams' latest meeting in South Bend:

What is Notre Dame's all-time record vs. Ohio State?

The Fighting Irish have a 2-5 record against the Buckeyes, losing the last five matchups dating back to 1995. The two heavyweights first matched up in the 1935 and 1936 college football seasons, but didn't meet on the gridiron again until 1995.

Year Result Record 1935 Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 3 1-0 1936 Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2 2-0 1995 Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26 2-1 1996 Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16 2-2 2006 Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20 2-3 2016 Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28 2-4 2022 Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 2-5

When was the last time Notre Dame played Ohio State?

In the 2022 season opener, No. 5 Notre Dame fell to No. 2 Ohio State in a 21-10 loss at Ohio Stadium. The Fighting Irish offense failed to find a rhythm under now-Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner, who threw the ball just 18 times for 177 yards. The Buckeyes also limited Notre Dame to convert just three of their 13 third-down conversion attempts.

While Notre Dame's final six drives of the game ended in punts, Ohio State iced the game with a massive 14-play, 95-yard drive that spanned over seven minutes and physically wore out the opposing defense — and ket the Fighting Irish offense off the field.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, now a Houston Texan after being drafted with the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a stellar season opener, amassing 223 yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes marched their way to the College Football Playoff before losing in the semifinals to Georgia.

Why was the 1935 matchup labeled "Game of the Century?"

In 1950, the 1935 matchup between the Irish and Buckeyes was retroactively voted the "Game of the Century." Both teams entered undefeated, though the Buckeyes, playing in front of a raucous Ohio Stadium crowd, were widely regarded as the favorites.

The Buckeyes dominated the first three quarters, leading 13-0 before ultimately getting shut out by a staunch Notre Dame defense in the final quarter. The Irish offense, under second-year head coach Elmer Layden, scored three unanswered touchdowns. With 32 seconds left, quarterback Bill Shakespear found tight end Wayne Miller with an impressive looping ball towards the back of the end zone to seal the deal and pull off the upset win, 18-13.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State football series record