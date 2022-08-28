Notre Dame at Ohio State early week Tipico betting line

On September 3, the Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off their season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in primetime at 7:30 PM in Columbus, Ohio. We typically don’t see OSU play a top-five ranked opponent out of conference to start the season (it has never happened), but we have been blessed in 2022.

Our friends at Tipico is our official odds provider and have Ohio State currently listed as a 17.5 point favorite with the total point total sitting at 58.5. It is interesting to note that the Buckeyes are 2-0 against the spread when playing Notre Dame during their last two regular season contests and also 2-0 against the spread vs. the Fighting Irish in their last two overall meetings, which have occurred in the Fiesta Bowl.

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees said the No. 5 Fighting Irish playing at No. 2 Ohio State in Week 1 is the type of opportunity you “live for.” “We’re playing football at Ohio State in the first week of the season. If that doesn’t get your blood going, you got to find a new sport.” pic.twitter.com/F3xb7jbSkA — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) August 27, 2022

Ohio State last played Notre Dame in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl after the 2015 season and they went in as a six-point favorite and exploded for a 44-28 victory. The flip side to all of these fun positive trends is that the Buckeyes are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine home openers.

