Notre Dame-Ohio State: Behind Enemy Lines with Buckeyes Wire

You really don’t need to say anything besides “Notre Dame-Ohio State” to gain the attention of a nation. Saturday will be just the fourth regular season meeting between the two since World War II and to inform the unaware of just how big these brands are – it’ll be the fourth time ESPN’s College Gameday will be on hand to showcase the two.

Here at Fighting Irish Wire we know a good amount about this Notre Dame team but a massive test awaits Saturday. Ohio State has been the standard of Midwest football the last few decades and one of the absolute most successful programs in the nation this century.

How do the Irish matchup with the Buckeyes and is this Notre Dame’s best shot at a true marquee win in recent memory?

We caught up with Buckeyes Wire editor Phil Harrison who gave us the 4-1-1 on everything Ohio State. Check out his answers to all our questions below.

What unknowns have been learned about Ohio State through three games?

Buckeyes Wire: I think we had a pretty good idea the defense would be much better, especially in the back-end,, and now that we’ve seen it for three weeks, it’s pretty clear that’s the case. There is more depth and talent back there and it shows. Hopefully, the big plays that showed up in the big games won’t be a re-run this year with what we’ve seen.

What are the early returns on quarterback Kyle McCord?

Buckeyes Wire: We’ve seen progression and that’s great, but it’s still too early to tell until he’s dropped into a situation like what he’ll see on Saturday. The talent level goes up big time and it’ll be in extremely hostile territory. That being said, there’s no doubt the arm talent is there and the decision-making has gotten better and that’s really allowed him to separate from Devin Brown and be the guy going forward. Fair or not, his early returns are really going to bank on what he does in South Bend.

How has Ohio State's newly stocked offensive line performed?

Buckeyes Wire: We’d like to think that last week shows that it too is rounding into form, but Western Kentucky didn’t have the mass to push back on a much bigger offensive line. There are signs that assignments are getting better, but again, we’ll see come Saturday night. We’ve seen improvement, and I think this offensive line will eventually be a more consistent force, but I’m not ready to say the line is a finished product just yet.

What is the most pleasant surprise for Ohio State through three games?

Buckeyes Wire: I think it has to be the utilization of Cade Stover at tight end. We knew he was an option that would be counted on from time to time, but he’s on pace to have the best receiving year for any tight end OSU has ever had. He’s a great blocker and leader for the team, but he’s also an offensive weapon that can be huge in a game like Saturday.

What has been Ohio State's biggest disappointment through three games?

Buckeyes Wire: You always hear about pressures on the quarterback being more important than sacks, but the latter is often a byproduct of getting into the backfield. As deep and talented as Ohio State’s defensive line is supposed to be, the sack numbers just aren’t there. With two 5-star prospects maturing on the edges, you would expect that we’d see more coming from Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau and the pocket being pushed in up the middle.

Which offensive players can Notre Dame absolutely not let beat them?

Buckeyes Wire: The easy answer here is either Marvin Harrison Jr. or Kyle McCord, but I think it all starts with running back TreVeyon Henderson. Ohio State will want to get the ground game established to open up the passing game, and Henderson is finding lanes and gaining chunks on the ground, it’ll be a balanced attack that’s going to be hard to stop for Notre Dame. Shut him down and then the Irish can keep OSU behind the chains and make the offensive sets a little more predictable.

Who is Ohio State's biggest weapon on defense?

Buckeyes Wire: I’m going to go back to the pass rush. J.T. Tuimoloau had one whale of a game against Penn State in a similar type of matchup last season and changed the complexion of that game. He has that ability, and if he can come anywhere close to that by putting pressure on Sam Hartman, the gunslinger won’t be able to get into the rhythm he excels in.

What are Ohio State fans feelings on Ryan Day?

Buckeyes Wire: The two straight losses to Michigan have really hurt Day’s standing with the Ohio State fanbase. For all of the good he has done and all the creativity on offense, right or wrong, you are judged as a coach in Columbus for beating Michigan and winning national titles. I think Day is indeed underappreciated, but he knows the territory he is in and knows he has to do better against the Wolverines and go get a national title.

What about Notre Dame's offense concerns Ohio State?

Buckeyes Wire: It’s balanced and can beat defenses on the ground or in the air. Of course, Sam Hartman has been a great addition at quarterback, but the ground game can be a handful as well with Audric Estime toting the rock. OSU would love to make Notre Dame one-dimensional, but that’s going to be hard.

What is the biggest concern with Ohio State's offense?

Buckeyes Wire: You like the ability of Ohio State to get some things cooking through the air with the weapons at wide receiver, but we’ve yet to see the offensive line open up holes and move the line of scrimmage on the ground. Ohio State will need TreVeyon Henderson and the rest of the backs to be a big part of the game plan, but I’m worried about being consistently productive against Notre Dame’s defensive front.

What happens Saturday night in South Bend?

Buckeyes Wire: I’m standing all by myself on this one on our site. We have five writers and four of them picked Ohio State to go on the road and win. For me though, The Irish are playing the Buckeyes at the right time. Kyle McCord is going to be great, but I think there’s going to be some growing pains heading into enemy territory against a quality opponent for the first time. I think Notre Dame takes advantage of the situation and pulls out a close one Saturday night.

