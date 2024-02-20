Notre Dame officially introduces its new linebackers coach

The Notre Dame football staff is now complete with the announcement of the final open position on Tuesday.

Max Bullough, the former Michigan State star, was officially named as the linebackers coach. He spent this past season as a graduate assistant, but clearly showed enough to head coach Marcus Freeman that he was ready to be elevated to a full-time position.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2018, Bullough has been a graduate assistant at Cincinnati, Alabama and then in South Bend. While with the Crimson Tide, he helped them win the 2022 College Football Playoff championship, so the winning experience is there.

Bullough’s grandfather played for the Irish along with his uncle. Although he didn’t play for Notre Dame, Blue and Gold still runs through his veins.

