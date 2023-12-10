Notre Dame officially hires a Wisconsin assistant coach

Notre Dame officially announced the hiring of now former Wisconsin wide receivers coach Mike Brown earlier this afternoon. He will take the same position for the Fighting Irish.

Brown was Wisconsin’s WR coach for one season, that after being Fickell’s WRs coach at Cincinnati from 2019-2022. He oversaw a position group at Wisconsin that underwent a massive shift with Phil Longo’s air raid offense. The results weren’t terrific, but the wide receiving core was just one of many position groups that underwhelmed this season.

The former NFL wide receiver now joins a Notre Dame staff that is looking to bring the team to the next level after consecutive 9-win seasons under head coach Marcus Freeman.

Notre Dame has officially named Mike Brown its wide receivers coach. The 34-year-old Brown arrives in South Bend with eight years of college coaching experience. He also spent four years in the NFL. Big pickup for the Irish. pic.twitter.com/5imcp62Jim — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) December 10, 2023

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is now in the market for a new wide receivers coach.

