Notre Dame officially announces hiring of Mike Denbrock

Notre Dame officially announced the hiring of LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to the same position on Wednesday. News of Denbrock’s departure initially leaked over the weekend.

He’ll head back to South Bend for his third stint with the program after he was there from 2002-04 and again from 2010-16, where he coached under Brian Kelly during the latter stint. It will also be his second stint as the team’s offensive coordinator, a role he held during the 2014 season.

Kelly hired Denbrock away from Cincinnati when he arrived at LSU, and he served as the offensive coordinator the past two seasons, leading one of the premier units in college football this fall as he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award.

The search for Denbrock’s replacement is underway, but in the meantime, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton — both strong candidates for the full-time gig — will serve as co-offensive coordinators in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on Jan. 1.

