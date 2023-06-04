Notre Dame offers wide receiver from national powerhouse

If you follow high school football on a national level at all its then almost certain that you’ve at least heard of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The powerhouse program won a pair of national championships in 2014 and 2015 and annually puts players in Division I uniforms.

Notre Dame has had a few players from Bishop Gorman over the years, including Ronnie Stanley and Alize Mack. Now the Irish are in pursuit of perhaps another.

Over the weekend Notre Dame offered a scholarship to wide receiver Derek Meadows of the 2025 recruiting class. Meadows is a lengthy 6-5 and weighs 185-pounds.

Along with Notre Dame, Meadows has offers from BYU, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV, Utah, and Washington.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire