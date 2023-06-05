Notre Dame offers top 2025 safety after an impressive camp performance

This past weekend Notre Dame held their annual Irish Invasion camp and there are always a few offers that go out to prospects the coaching staff hasn’t seen up close.

Florida 2025 safety Ivan Taylor was one of those prospects, and after an impressive camp, the Irish offered him a scholarship.

The 6-foot and 170 pound safety is one of the best players in his class, checking in as the 8th at his position and 86th overall according to the 247Sports composite.

For Notre Dame, offering the son of a former NFL player is extremely common and Taylor fits that bill. His father Ike, won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

