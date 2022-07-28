Notre Dame offers speedy Big 12 commitment in ’23 class

Gone are the days of a verbal commitment to one school meaning the others would simply leave one alone. Notre Dame has had several verbal commitments back out over the years while the Irish have pulled their fair share of previously committed prospects from elsewhere.

Earlier this month the Irish extended an offer to quarterback Austin Novosad, a Baylor commitment since December, and were recently able to get him on campus. It doesn’t stop there in Notre Dame’s attempt to raid the Big 12 as Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees, and company are targeting a speedster currently committed to Kansas State.

Dylan Edwards committed to Kansas State in June of 2022 but earned a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish on Wednesday. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 19th best running back in the class and the second overall player from Kansas in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Edwards was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas for the 2021 season after putting up 3,214 total yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior. He averaged a mere 12.5 yards per carry a year after helping Derby High School to the 2020 Kansas 6A state championship.

Edwards primarily is a running back but has spent time at wide receiver. If Notre Dame were able to ultimately flip him from Kansas State one would assume they would get him on the field by any means necessary as his speed is truly elite.

Notre Dame currently has 20 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with four-star Jayden Limar being the sole running back. We’ll keep you posted to all the latest as this certainly develops.

Related

Notre Dame hosted 5-star Missouri WR, reports claim it went well Four-star 2023 defender gets an offer from Notre Dame Notre Dame football 2022: Is 10-2 acceptable? 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

List

Marcus Freeman making media rounds but not seeking excuses

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire