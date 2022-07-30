Notre Dame offers Pittsburgh 2023 quarterback commit

The Irish are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a 2023 quarterback. They have recently been after Baylor commit Austin Novosad and recently hosted him for a visit.

Marcus Freeman isn’t going to wait for Novosad to make a decision on if he’s going to flip, Freeman will try his hand at flipping another quarterback, current Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey. The Tennessee quarterback has been committed to the Panthers since the end of April, but after tweeting out an offer from the Irish, it seems like he is very interested. Like Novosad, Minchey impressed at the Elite 11 camp which put many more eyes on the prospect.

The Irish have made it very known that they do indeed want a 2023 quarterback in their class, even with 2024 quarterback CJ Carr already committed. The six-foot-two-inch and 210-pound current Panther commit Minchey is now their next target.

Related

A top-ranked running back is trying to help flip Notre Dame commit to Alabama

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire