Notre Dame offers a pair of stellar wide receiver recruits

If there is one area where the Notre Dame football program has underperformed recently, it’s the wide receiver room. This past season the yardage leader, Jayden Thomas, caught 25 balls for 361 yards and three scores. Not exactly tearing up the box scores.

Tight end Michael Mayer led the team in all receiving categories but he is now off to the NFL. Yes, he was the focus of the passing offense, but there was an obvious need for more pass-catching threats.

In 2021, the Irish passed for more than 1,000 yards than in 2022 but the group still struggled, with the exception of Kevin Austin Jr.

How do the Irish fix this? By recruiting and developing players. The first part of the task is the recruitment and identifying prospects that fit what Marcus Freeman is looking for. It looks like they found two players that fit the mold.

Each of them was offered a scholarship and find out below who they are and why they’re good fits with Notre Dame.

Chris Henry Jr.

Breakdown

Withrow's @ChrisHenryJr is the truth! Big-time playmaker on both sides of the ball. Was named a First Team MaxPreps Freshman All-American after ballin' out at West Clermont last season. pic.twitter.com/KE5YZp4Lhy — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) January 27, 2023

Why the offer matters

Henry Jr. bears the name of his father, former West Virginia and Cincinnati Bengal receiver. The elder Henry passed away in 2009, but his son inherited his elite size, six-foot-five-inches and 185-pounds, and speed. The younger Henry, class of 2026, already holds offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others. The Irish have done well recruiting Freeman’s home state and this offer shows why that focus will continue to remain there. It might be a few years away from when the Ohioan signs, but the Irish will try and stay in the mix for Henry Jr.’s signature.

Story continues

David Washington

Extremely blessed to receive a scholarship offer from The University of Notre Dame!! Thank you to coach @ChansiStuckey and the staff for this amazing opportunity!! #fightingirish pic.twitter.com/YlHFJ0C1a7 — David Washington (@Dlw_beast) January 27, 2023

Breakdown

Why the offer matters

The need to improve the depth is paramount and with Washington being in the 2024 cycle, he could provide immediate help. A smaller slot receiver, six-foot and 185-pounds, who can be used from anywhere on the field. The versatility Washington brings is unique and there really isn’t a player on the roster with his skill set. He would be a welcome addition to the program.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire