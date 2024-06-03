Notre Dame offers one of nation’s top 2026 safeties

One of the very top safeties in the 2026 recruiting cycle has a new scholarship offer from Notre Dame.

Bralan Womack, a top 20 overall player and third overall safety in the 2026 recruiting cycle (per 247Sports composite rankings) received an offer during the Irish Invasion camp that was held this weekend.

Harlan is listed at 5-11, 185-pounds and already has offers from several top programs including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.

The Hartfield Academy (Flowood, Miss.) star announced his scholarship offer on social media late Sunday afternoon after wrapping up camp.

Quarterback Noah Grubbs of Lake Mary, Flor. became Notre Dame’s second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class over the weekend.

