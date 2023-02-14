Notre Dame offers North Carolina 2024 wide receiver

The offensive coordinator search continues for Notre Dame, but before the news that Utah’s Andy Ludwig wouldn’t be moving to South Bend, an offer was made.

Head coach Marcus Freeman has been filling in for duties that normally his offensive coordinator would have, with the need to continue to recruit at a high level.

The latest offer went out to Arizona wide receiver Micah Gilbert, a six-foot-three-inch and 200-pound pass catcher. He had a big offer day as Virginia, and Pittsburgh also offered while he previous held one’s from Michigan, Penn State, Louisville and others. Gilbert is ranked as the 45th best wide receiver and 317th overall prospect by the 247Sports composite.

