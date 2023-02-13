Notre Dame offers massive 2024 Missouri offensive lineman

Even though Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement yesterday, it is not going to stop head coach Marcus Freeman from recruiting the position.

The Irish head coach is leading the charge with Missouri’s Andrew Sprague, who tweeted out this morning that he has received and offer from Notre Dame. The tackle is absolutely massive, standing six-foot-eight-inches and weighting 290-pounds.

Sprague is viewed as the 11th ranked offensive tackle in the nation and the 202nd overall player by the 247Sports composite. His current offer list also consists of Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and others. Sprague has no current crystal ball projections to commit to a school.

