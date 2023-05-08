Notre Dame offers intriguing 2024 Nebraska athlete

It isn’t always about what you can do on a football field that will get you a Notre Dame offer.

Academics plays a big part in the process for the Irish and Nebraska athlete Teddy Rezac checks all the boxes for head coach Marcus Freeman. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 200 pound athlete not only excels on the gridiron, but in the class room as well.

Rezac is a member of the National Honors Society while leading his team to a state championship in football this past season. His stat line is absurd, doing a bit of everything to help his team win a title. Oh, and now Rezac has a Notre Dame offer.

Wow! Extremely excited and grateful to have received an offer to the University of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/7a3xjTxOlo — Teddy Rezac (@teddyrezac) May 6, 2023

It’s the first big offer for Rezac, who held a few other offers but none as significant as the Irish. He’s rated as the 102nd athlete and 946th overall player according to the 247Sports composite, but they most likely haven’t seen much of him at all.

Junior Season Highlights | State Champs | 47 Solo tackles | 15 assists | 4 TFL’s | 1 Sack | 1 FF | 2 Int | 32 Receptions | 414 Yards | 4 TD’s https://t.co/ljuG8IHl7N pic.twitter.com/Zs21iKijph — Teddy Rezac (@teddyrezac) December 2, 2022

No one really has, but after Notre Dame offered Missouri followed suit. Other most likely will follow as it looks like the Irish were very early on offering an intriguing athlete in Rezac.

