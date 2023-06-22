Notre Dame offers Illinois 2025 defensive lineman after impressive camp
Once again Notre Dame found another one of their campers that was worth of an Irish offer.
This time it was Illinois 2025 defensive end Joseph Reiff who was given a scholarship. The 6-foot, 5-inch and 235 pound pass rusher does not yet have a ranking but after a spring that has seen him get the Irish offer along with Purdue and Iowa, multiple stars are on the way.
It is extremely early in the process for Reiff, but the early offer from Notre Dame has to stand out for him. It’s obviously his biggest one to date and hopefully leaves a lasting impression on the defensive prospect.
After a great camp and conversation with @Marcus_Freeman1 I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from @NDFootball! #goirish @york_dukes @CoachWash56 @EDGYTIM @PrepRedzoneIL @DeepDishFB @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/BaKN4mceM0
— Joseph Reiff (@JosephReiff) June 21, 2023
