Notre Dame offers 5-star 2026 Georgia safety Zelus Hicks

There is plenty of NFL data that will back up Notre Dame football’s claim that they develop members of the secondary.

Kyle Hamilton is a star for the Baltimore Ravens, Cam Hart was just drafted and Benjamin Morrison is popping up on multiple 2025 NFL first round mock drafts. There is no shortage of past or current talent for the Irish, so when they offer a prospect, it’s easy to see the path to the next level.

That could be the case with Georgia 2026 safety Zelus Hicks, who was offered a Notre Dame scholarship on Thursday. He’s ranked as the nations No. 16 overall player and 2nd at his position according to the 247Sports Composite.

Almost every major power is recruiting Hicks, so it won’t be an easy recruiting win for the Irish.

