Notre Dame offers 2025 Tennessee defensive lineman
Notre Dame football is still trying to add multiple prospects to its currently No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class.
One of those prospects is Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 270-pound prospect was offered a scholarship by the Irish, adding to his already impressive list.
As the No. 11 defensive lineman and 113th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Utley is a wanted player. It won’t be easy luring him away from his home state, as the Volunteers are making a big push for his services.
The positive is that the Irish have pull across the nation while recruiting prospects, so that shouldn’t be much of a deterrent for Notre Dame.
WOW! #AGTG After a tremendous conversation with @CoachWash56 I am truly blessed and honored to say I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame 🍀 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @tthasselbeck @CoachRocBatten @CoachTWalls pic.twitter.com/nd3a2efccI
— Ethan Utley (@EthanUtley1) January 24, 2024
