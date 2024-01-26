Notre Dame offers 2025 Tennessee defensive lineman

Notre Dame football is still trying to add multiple prospects to its currently No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class.

One of those prospects is Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 270-pound prospect was offered a scholarship by the Irish, adding to his already impressive list.

As the No. 11 defensive lineman and 113th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Utley is a wanted player. It won’t be easy luring him away from his home state, as the Volunteers are making a big push for his services.

The positive is that the Irish have pull across the nation while recruiting prospects, so that shouldn’t be much of a deterrent for Notre Dame.

