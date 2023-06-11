Notre Dame offers 2025 quarterback

A next Notre Dame quarterback of the future? It’s early but quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli extended an offer to 2025 prospect Blake Hebert. Hebert checks in at 6-3, 215-pounds and is a product of Lawrence Central Catholic in Massachusetts.

On3 is high on Hebert who they rank as the 65th overall player nationally and sixth quarterback. Meanwhile his offer list is that of an extremely talented player as Clemson, Penn State, Auburn, and Nebraska are just a few to have extended an offer.

Hebert has a Notre Dame connection as his teammate from last season Preston Zinter is an incoming freshman linebacker for 2023.

Hebert is the seventh quarterback Notre Dame has offered in the 2025 class.

