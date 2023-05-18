Notre Dame offers 2025 Ohioan with a recognizable name

We all remember the Bo Knows campaign for Bo Jackson, the two-sport superstar and now Notre Dame has offered a 2025 Ohioan with the same name.

The Cleveland Bo Jackson isn’t related to the Bo Knows star but is a very solid prospect in his own right who plays baseball as well. He is ranked as the 7th best athlete and 135th overall prospect by the 247Sports composite.

At 6-foot, 1-inch and 190 pounds, Jackson could end up on either side of the ball, running back or safety. He’s a track star also, as his speed stands out on which ever playing field he is on.

With Jackson tagging head coach Marcus Freeman, run game coordinator Al Washington and defensive coordinator al golden, he is truly being recruited for either side of the ball.

More!

100 days until Notre Dame-Navy in Ireland Notre Dame calls Baton Rouge to cancel commitment's LSU trip Notre Dame-Marshall named third-worst Group of Five loss in CFP era High 4-star Missouri tight end names Notre Dame in final five College football: Joel Klatt releases too-early top 25

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire