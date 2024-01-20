Notre Dame offers 2025 Ohio athlete while on a weekend visit

Notre Dame football is pulling out all the stops this weekend for its first junior day of the year.

If you haven’t seen, some of the coaching staff dressed up as leprechauns to greet recruits. One of the prospects was Ohio 2025 athlete Shaun Terry. The 5-foot, 9-inch and 170-pound player was offered a scholarship while making a visit to South Bend on Saturday afternoon.

Terry is currently ranked as a wide receiver, even though he could play defensive back as well. He’s the No. 68 prospect at his position and 490th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Irish are the latest school to offer the fast rising prospect, as they followed up USC and Kentucky who pulled the trigger earlier this month.

An interesting tidbit about Terry is that he is the cousin of former NBA player O.J. Mayo, who many believed was one of the best prospects in the country at the time.

The Irish are off to a fantastic start to the 2025 class, as they are currently ranked as the No. 1 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

