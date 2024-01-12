Notre Dame offers 2025 New Jersey wide receiver, son of former NFL star

At this point in the 2025 cycle, Notre Dame football can be extremely picky with its offers to high school recruits.

With 13 current commits, in a class view as one of the best early collections of talent, the Irish don’t need to reach for anyone at the moment. They found a potential gem in New Jersey, wide receiver Elijah Burress. The 6-foot, 1-inch and 170-pound pass catcher was offered a scholarship from Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon.

Burress currently isn’t ranked by major services, as he is a bit of an unknown at the moment, but the Irish saw enough from his junior film to pull the trigger on an offer.

Extremely blessed and thankful to receiver an offer from Notre Dame 🍀 All Glory to God !! Im grateful 🙏🏾 @CoachCamp01 @r_crusco7 @dpfootball @coachdrebrown pic.twitter.com/6CbIDpIncU — Elijah Burress (@elijahburress) January 11, 2024

Part of the reason why he received his offer is his bloodlines, as Plaxico, his father played at Michigan State and was the No. 8 pick of the 2000 NFL draft and had a very good career. Elijah becomes the latest offer to a son of a former NFL star.

