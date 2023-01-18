Notre Dame offers 2025 Hawaiian linebacker

The Notre Dame football program has a reach that many schools don’t possess. There is solid history in almost every state and that includes Hawaii.

The list is long for the Irish recruiting in The Aloha State, including former star linebacker Manti Te’o. Currently on the roster from the state is defensive end Jordan Botelho and linebackers Marist Liufau and Kahanu Kia.

There very well could be another Hawaiian linebacker on their way to South Bend, Josiah “Ko’o” Kia. The six-foot-two-inch and 190-pounder just finished his sophomore year, but it was all that the Irish staff needed to see. Kia tagged linebackers coach james laurinaitis and special teams coordinator brian mason when announcing the offer.

God is good! Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame!! Thank you @JLaurinaitis55 @CoachMaseND and the rest of the staff at Notre Dame for this opportunity! @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/lu1kEt3xQO — Josiah “Ko’o” Kia (@koo_kia8) January 18, 2023













