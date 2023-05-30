Notre Dame offers 2025 Connecticut defensive back

Notre Dame football is continuing their trend of looking for long, athletic defensive backs to roam their secondary.

They have found yet another one in Connecticut’s Ethan Long. The 2025 prospect stands 6-foot, 2-inches and weighs 190 pounds, currently doesn’t hold a ranking on 247Sports composite.

What he does hold now is an offer from Notre Dame, as the Irish joined the group that has offered Long a scholarship. He took a visit to South Bend in April and although he didn’t land an offer then, it finally has come.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Long’s recruitment has really started to pick up steam in the last week, grabbing offers from Maryland, Michigan State and Michigan.

More!

Ohio 2025 offensive tackle trying to earn a Notre Dame offer Watch: Notre Dame’s Jaden Mickey gives back to California community Notre Dame football target will announce his commitment on Thursday Notre Dame basketball trending for transfer forward Notre Dame beats Duke to earn first national championship

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire