Notre Dame offers 2023 QB Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s offer sheet reached double digits Wednesday, as Notre Dame came calling with an offer for the sought-after 2023 signal-caller.

Notre Dame joins Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas as the 10th program to offer Manning, who is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023.

RELATED: Tennessee reaffirms offer to 2023 QB Arch Manning

Manning, who does not have any social media and rarely comments publicly on his recruitment, is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The younger Manning posted big numbers in his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, completing nearly 72% of his passes for 1,643 yards, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in eight games

One-of-a-kind quarterback pedigree that manifests in advanced feel for the game and awareness,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Manning. “Elite QB prospect among the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class. Likely a multi-year impact starter at the Power Five level with early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, pinpointed Duke, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee as the frontrunners in his son’s recruitment in an interview with ESPN radio during the summer.

RELATED: Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes are Arch Manning’s biggest non-family influences