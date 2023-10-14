Notre Dame offensive tackle needs to be stymied by USC defensive front

Look out for Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt on Saturday night in South Bend. Alt joins Caleb Williams as a potential top-10 prospect for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

Alt was a high school tight end who transitioned to offensive tackle at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota. As a four-star recruit (247Sports), he committed to Notre Dame and claimed a starting spot midway through his true freshman season in 2021.

The Notre Dame junior is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, with Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, Duke’s Graham Barton, and Alabama’s JC Latham right behind him.

Last season, Alt was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Alt was named a second-team All-American by the Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America, AFCA, USA TODAY and The Athletic.

Alt has a chance to be the fifth straight Notre Dame starting left tackle to get picked in the second round or higher, and the fourth to go in the first round.That list includes Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey, Liam Eichenberg and Zack Martin.

When Joe Alt makes his NFL debut, he’ll have the honor of following in his father’s footsteps. From there, he’ll have the challenge of surpassing his old man’s impact on the game. Joe’s father, John, was a first-round pick in 1984 and played in 179 games. He reached two Pro Bowls and gained a spot in the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Focus made note of a few details:

“Last season, Joe Alt’s 91.4 grade led all tackles in the country. He’s followed that up with a position-leading 88.6 grade through Week 6. His 91.1 pass-blocking grade is third in the nation, while his 81.1 run-blocking grade is eighth. The junior is the only tackle in the country who’s top-20 in both metrics.”

USC has to prevent Alt from dominating his matchup on Saturday night.

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire