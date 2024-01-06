Notre Dame offensive lineman named to AP All-Bowl team

It took an injury for Ashton Craig to see the field for Notre Dame football, but he made the most of it.

Zeke Correll went down with an injury against Clemson, and the Irish inserted Craig into his starting spot. The Irish very well could have went with senior Andrew Kristofic, but opted for the sophomore and it was the right move.

There was no drop off in play and Craig showed the Notre Dame staff that they made the correct move when he was named to the AP All-Bowl team for his performance against Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Led by the strong 💪 Our guy Ashton Craig has been named to the AP All-Bowl team #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/qapEcnx4UK — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 5, 2024

Craig will enter the 2024 season as the unquestioned starter at center, the most important position on the offensive line.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire