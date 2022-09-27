Notre Dame offensive lineman named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

IRVING, Texas – University of Notre Dame senior offensive lineman Josh Lugg was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The William V. Campbell trophy is presented to a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, keeping a grade point average above the 3.2 mark, displays outstanding football ability, as well as exemplary school and community leadership.

Lugg, a starter at right guard on the offensive line in 2022, graduated with his undergraduate degree in the fall of 2020 and is studying for his masters of science in business analytics with a concentration in sports analytics. He was a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree, and was named to the 2020 ACC Academic Honor Roll.

Through his playing career, he’s played in 51 games, starting 23. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, he was named to the 2022 Outland Trophy Award Watch List. He played a pivotal role in helping running back Kyren Williams rush for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, and played on an offensive line unit that won the Joe Moore Award in 2017, and was a finalist during the 2020 season. In his career, Lugg has earned starts at right tackle, center and has taken over at right guard for his final season.

The Fighting Irish have advanced to two College Football Playoffs during Lugg’s time with Notre Dame. Additionally, the Irish have played in the Fiesta Bowl (2021), Camping World Bowl (2019) and Citrus Bowl (2017).

