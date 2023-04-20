Notre Dame offensive lineman enters the transfer portal

The second transfer portal windows opened on Saturday and up until today, Notre Dame has not really been bitten by the transfer bug.

It is inevitable in this era of college football, the Irish have been on the better end of it recently, quarterback Sam Hartman as a prime example.

The other end of the portal is seeing players exit, and the Irish saw offensive lineman caleb johnson entered the portal today. This should come as no surprise as last month it was announced that he was no longer with the team.

As the 22nd overall player at his position in the 2021 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite, the Floridian had trouble seeing the field as a member of the Irish. Johnson played in just one game over the course of two seasons.

Hopefully Johnson can find somewhere to find the field and live out his dreams.

