Notre Dame offensive line makes Joe Moore Award semis despite 4 first-time starters

SOUTH BEND — Redshirt freshmen Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth fared well in their first career starts for Notre Dame football.

And while the 17th-ranked Irish hope to get starting center Zeke Correll back from concussion protocol this week at Stanford, there’s no panic after what Craig has put on tape over the past six quarters against Clemson and Wake Forest.

“We have a lot of confidence in Ashton,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “I’ve seen it in practice. I’ve seen it from talking with coach (Joe) Rudolph, and I’m really proud of the way (Craig) performed in his opportunity. I’m really positive about the outlook of our future at the center position.”

Redshirt sophomore Pat Coogan has gone the distance at left guard, while Schrauth was stepping in at right guard for Rocco Spindler, who suffered a season-ending MCL sprain late in his 10th start of the year at Clemson.

That means four different Irish interior linemen have made their first career starts this season under Rudolph’s tutelage. Hired away from Virginia Tech last offseason after the retirement of Harry Hiestand, Rudolph has made a smooth transition after building his reputation for versatile instruction at Wisconsin (2008-11, 2015-21, Pittsburgh (2012-14), Nebraska (2007) and Ohio State (2004-06).

With the Buckeyes, Rudolph made an impression on Freeman when the latter was a budding star at linebacker.

“Coach Rudolph is an excellent teacher, and I’ve seen that even as a player,” Freeman said. “When I was a defensive player at Ohio State, the ability to see somebody teach was something that was imprinted in my brain as I went into last year looking for an offensive line coach. Lot of respect for him.”

Rudolph, 51, previously served as offensive coordinator for nine seasons under coach Paul Chryst, posting a 6-2 bowl record. Along with quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, who called plays at Cincinnati for one year, Rudolph offers another resource for first-year Irish OC Gerad Parker.

One of 12 offensive lines to reach the semifinal stage for the annual Joe Moore Award, Notre Dame has improved its Pro Football Focus efficiency rating from 33rd to 25th in pass blocking this year. Despite Audric Estime’s 1,103-yard rushing season, the Irish line has sagged from fifth to a tie for 36th in PFF’s run-blocking grades.

“Our coaches are really judged off the performance of their rooms,” Freeman said. “When you see two first-time starters perform at a high level, that to me is a reflection of their coaching — their ability, but their coaching. Coach Rudolph has done an excellent job with that entire offensive line unit to get them ready and get them to perform at a high level.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

