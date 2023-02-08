Notre Dame offensive coordinator search: Report on vetted candidates

The question surrounding Notre Dame football this off-season went from “how will the offense look with an elite quarterback?” to “who is even going to call plays for this offense?” in no time. Tommy Rees took an offer to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama last week and according to Football Scoop, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have been targeting some of the biggest named position coaches in the NFL and offensive play-callers in college.

Here is an update on who Notre Dame has reached out to and where things seemingly stand on each candidate according to the Football Scoop report.

Freeman's Right Hand Man

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Associate Athletics Director Ron Powlus shown in the fourth quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Freeman is obviously in charge of his coaching staff but who is he leaning on the most in order to help find Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator? That would be [autotag]Ron Powlus[/autotag], Notre Dame’s senior associate athletic director for football.

From Football Scoop:

Freeman and Ron Powlus are running point on the search, which is unfolding concurrent with the Notre Dame men’s basketball program’s search for its next head coach and also as venerable Irish athletics director Jack Swarbrick continues working towards the school’s next broadcast-rights deal with NBC and also fulfils his roles within the ACC and working on the future landscape of Name, Image and Likeness.

Byron Leftwich - Former Buccaneers OC

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before playing the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Football Scoop report confirms that Notre Dame and [autotag]Byron Leftwich[/autotag] have spoken about the job. However, the report states: Sources confirmed any preliminary talks between the Irish and Leftwich have minimal depth so it would appear Leftwich won’t be happening.

Story continues

Learn more about Byron Leftwich with his candidate profile here

Brian Johnson - Eagles QB Coach

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Current Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach [autotag]Brian Johnson[/autotag] has been vetted by Notre Dame as well. Johnson, a former Utah Utes quarterback, has coaching experience at Utah, Mississippi State, Houston and Florida collegiately. Jalen Hurts had a breakout season this year with Johnson coaching the Eagles quarterbacks. Don’t get too excited though, Irish fans. Football Scoop doesn’t hear good things about Notre Dame’s chances here, either:

“Johnson…is expected to potentially be in demand for multiple NFL openings. Also, if Eagles current offensive coordinator Shane Steichen nabs one of the final head coaching vacancies in the NFL, Johnson is expected to be a top — if not the top — candidate to become Philadelphia’s next offensive coordinator.”

Johnson obviously has a pretty big event coming up this Sunday.

NFL to Notre Dame seems unlikely

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it’s Leftwich, Johnson, or any other current NFL coaching staff member, life is just better for coaches in the NFL today than it is in the college ranks according to one source Football Scoop spoke to:

“Quality of life is so much better now in the NFL,” one coach said. “You think guys WANT to deal with NIL and the (NCAA Transfer) Portal and the recruiting calendar?”

Jason Candle - Head Coach, Toledo

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo head coach Jason Candle is a hot commodity and Notre Dame is one of those in pursuit. However, so is Miami and Football Scoop reports that Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes have gone as far as to extend a verbal offer to Candle to be their offensive coordinator.

Sean Lewis - Offensive Coordinator, Colorado

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“We comin'” – Marcus Freeman to Coach Prime, Deion Sanders (possibily, anyway)

New offensive coordinator splash hire at Colorado, Sean Lewis has been vetted by Notre Dame. The report goes as far as saying “Lewis is seen as a potentially top-priority target for the Irish”. Lewis has a connection to Powlus as Lewis was a graduate assistant at Kent State when Powlus coached their quarterbacks just over a decade ago.

Get a better idea of Lewis and his football resume here

Ryan Grubb - Offensive Coordinator, Washington

11 Wins … people on the inside know the sacrifices made …when the climb was the steepest we never flinched…so blessed and so proud!!!☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/04xRgbpRv6 — Ryan Grubb (@GrubbRyan) December 30, 2022

According to the Football Scoop report, Notre Dame vetted the interest of Ryan Grubb, Washington’s offensive coordinator who was also a top target of Nick Saban just over a week ago. Grubb however remained committed to Washington and the $2 million annually salary he’ll now receive.

Andy Ludwig - Offensive Coordinator, Utah

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Football Scoop report goes as far as calling Andy Ludwig a “sourced candidate” for the Notre Dame opening but gives no detail to the mutual interest relative to what they said in regards to the others.

A former Ludwig colleague at one of his Power 5 stops raved about the potential of a Ludwig hire for Notre Dame, calling it “potentially a home run.”

The lack of information beyond vetting here speaks louder than anything else in the report to me. Based off the wording and way it’s presented, I get the feeling the interest here is strong on both sides and nobody wants to say anything and risk messing it up.

Mystery Candidate?

USA TODAY SPORTS

The report goes as far to give the names of the six coaches listed above and some detail on the likelihood they end up at Notre Dame. That’s not the only six candidates in the report, however.

Per sources, the Fighting Irish’s candidate pool at the collegiate level has seen the school vetting Utah’s Andy Ludwig, Washington’s Ryan Grubb, Toledo’s Jason Candle, Colorado’s Sean Lewis and at least one other high-level Power-5 offensive coordinator.

Let the guessing games begin!

Again – check out the full report on Football Scoop.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire