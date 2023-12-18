Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerard Parker reportedly leaving for head coaching job

As the early signing period is almost upon us, starting tomorrow, Notre Dame football might be needing to find a new offensive coordinator.

gerad parker had been elevated to the position last year when Tommy Rees left for Alabama, and now, head coach Marcus Freeman may be having to find another play caller for his offense for the second year in-a-row.

According to this report from Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Parker is expected to be named the head coach at Troy. It’s a surprising move given the timing with the signing period, but it seemed like after this season that Freeman may have made a mistake elevating Parker to the position.

SOURCE: Troy is expected to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as head coach, @TheAthletic has learned. Previously worked at West Virginia, Penn State and Duke. ESPN first reported. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 18, 2023

