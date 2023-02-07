Notre Dame offensive coordinator candidate: Bryon Leftwich

Notre Dame has a vacancy at offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees took the same position on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff in early February. Where will Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame turn for their new offensive coordinator?

Here at Fighting Irish Wire we’ll be giving you a bio and summary of the career of some of the names that emerge as candidates. We’re also making an effort for some guest contributors who have either followed or covered each potential candidate’s coaching careers.

In the first edition we will take a quick look at Byron Leftwich’s football career. Word is he has reached out to Marcus Freeman about the opening and is considered among the top candidates.

Most Recent Position

Report: Notre Dame has been in contact with Byron Leftwich

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Leftwich was as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their Wild Card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. After three years of having one of the league’s best offenses, the Bucs fell to 25th in scoring this past year.

Washington, DC native

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Before becoming a college star and being featured on “MTV True Life: I’m a Heisman Trophy Candidate”, Leftwich grew up and played his high school football in Washington, DC. He was an honorable mention on the Washington Post’s All-Met Football Team in 1997.

Why does where he’s from matter? College football success is built on recruiting and if he has retained connections it could be a huge factor as the Washington, DC area is very stacked with football talent.

College Star at Marshall:

.(AP Photo/Bob Bird)

After redshirting as a freshman, Leftwich took a little time to develop before turning into a collegiate star. He led the Thundering Herd with 11,903 passing yards, and 89 touchdown passes and just 26 interceptions during his time. He was also a two-time Mid-American Conference (MAC) MVP.

Top 10 NFL Draft Pick

(AP Photo/Ed Betz)

Leftwich’s arm strength was one of his main selling points coming out of Marshall. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him seventh overall in 2003. He took over for an injured Mark Brunell in Week 4 of his rookie season and was progressing nicely for a rookie before a broken ankle late in the year stunted his NFL development.

Story continues

10 Year NFL Veteran

USA TODAY SPORTS

Leftwich’s NFL career didn’t pan out how you’d want if you select a player seventh overall but injuries were never kind to him. After losing out on the starting spot in Jacksonville in 2007, Leftwich signed with the Atlanta Falcons where he took over for Joey Harrington and played well, but a sprained ankle forced him back to the sideline.

Harrington would play 10 years in all in the NFL and had stops with the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers during his career.

Super Bowl XLIII Champion

Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports

Leftwich signed with the Steelers twice in his career, once in 2008 and again in 2010. He spent one season with the black and yellow in his first stint, and played in five games in helping the team to a playoff appearance. They’d ultimately win Super Bowl XLIII that season.

Leftwich returned to the Steelers in 2010 and played three more seasons before his football carer came to an end. He and the Steelers again won the AFC in 2010 but fell to the Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

Coaching Start in Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Leftwich got his start in coaching with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. That year he served as an intern coach during training camp. A year later he was hired by Bruce Arians to be their quarterbacks coach. In 2018, Leftwich served as quarterbacks coach again and was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in October of that year. The Cardinals coaching staff was all fired following the end of that season though, as they went just 3-13.

Time in Tampa Bay

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, Arians hired Leftwich to be his offensive coordinator and there were positive results instantly. The Bucs, then led by Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, finished the season scoring the third-most points in the entire NFL.

2020 saw the Bucs acquire Tom Brady and for two years he and Leftwich worked magic. They won Super Bowl LV during the 2020 season and returned to the playoffs each of the next two seasons while sporting top-five scoring offenses. Things went south in 2022 however as the Bucs ranked 25th in scoring and Leftwich was fired following their Wild Card loss.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire