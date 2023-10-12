Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through one of the biggest college football games of the week with the undefeated USC Trojans heading to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
No. 10 USC is undefeated so far this season but has given up 41 points in each of its last two games.
Caleb Williams and USC outlasted Arizona in triple overtime, but it was not a promising performance from the Trojans.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
