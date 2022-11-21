Notre Dame odds of upsetting USC increase per ESPN FPI

We’re approaching the station that marks the end of the 2022 regular season for Notre Dame. An all-time roller coaster year that has seen incredible lows mixed with the biggest win in a really long time concludes with a trip west to take on USC this Thanksgiving weekend.

What kind of chances does Notre Dame have in upsetting USC and ending their College Football Playoff hopes? We’re discussing this all week as we countdown to kickoff but thought we’d go to the ESPN FPI well one last time this year.

What chances does ESPN’s Football Power Index give the Irish this Saturday? Find out below and then check out where FPI ranks Notre Dame and all of their 2022 opponents below.

Notre Dame-USC Projection

ESPN FPI’s chances of a Notre Dame win at USC: 34.5%

After dominating Boston College last week, Notre Dame’s chances actually went up slightly from 30.6%. A one-in-three shot is pretty respectable when you factor in all the low points of this season includes, and that all that data, not personal feelings spit out the odds.

How does Notre Dame and all their 2022 opponents rank nationally in the latest FPI rankings? Find out below.

UNLV: No. 105, -10.8 rating

Boston College: No. 100, -7.5 rating

Navy: No. 80, -3.4 rating

Stanford: No. 79, -3.2 rating

Cal: No. 72, -1.1 rating

Marshall: No. 69, -0.3 rating

BYU: No. 62, 0.9 rating

Syracuse: No. 48, 5.2 rating

North Carolina: No. 37, 7.3 rating

Notre Dame: No. 16, 13.5 rating

USC: No. 14, 14.5 rating

Clemson: No. 9, 18.0 rating

Ohio State: No. 2, 27.8 rating

