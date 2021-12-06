Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees discusses Fiesta Bowl

Marcus Freeman had the recruiting itch so was out and about trying to make the future of the Notre Dame football program better Sunday evening. As a result, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees met the media instead of the head coach in advance of the Fiesta Bowl which the Irish had been announced to be playing in earlier in the day.

Below is everything Rees had to say about Notre Dame’s invitation to the Fiesta Bowl, his initial thoughts on Oklahoma State, and everything else in regards to the health of players and the crazy week that was for the Fighting Irish football team.

Kyle Hamilton available?

“I think Marcus, you know, will be prepared, prepared to field tomorrow. You know, I’d really like to focus on just our preparation for this game and specifics and I don’t have the medical update for Kyle.”

Measuring stick game for young offense

“I think it gives us a great opportunity offensively to kind of figure out where we’re at. This is a barometer game for us where, you know, we felt a steady improvement throughout the year and now we’re going to go against a great defense. Let’s see how much we can prove. You know, I think when you look at the matchups with Wisconsin and Cincinnati, those were a couple of games early on where to be quite frank, we weren’t playing our best football offensively. You know, as we’ve gotten to that point later this season, now we have an opportunity for a great group of guys to go against a great defense, not a good one, but a great defense to really see how we stack up.”

On Big 12 Style

“You know, I think when you watch Big 12 football days, a lot of really good defense has been playing. You know, I think a lot of the new wave of defensive football has been kind of that 3-3-5 structure that you saw from Iowa. State. We played them in 2019 in a bowl game. The conference has been very innovative that way because they’ve kind of stopped high-powered offenses”

Big 12 Style Continued

“So you see a lot of what they’ve implemented at that conference trickle over, across college football. So I think the defense in that conference and play that at a very high level over the last two years, probably here. We’re excited for the challenge. You know, it’s not a conference that we play a whole lot. Like I said when I was a player, we got to play Oklahoma a couple of times. Those were great matchups. We’re definitely excited to get this opportunity and eager to know these bowl games are for right you get to play matchups that you don’t typically get to play and for us to play this big of a game against an opponent like Oklahoma State who was nationally in the conversation every year. We’re extremely excited for that opportunity.”

How is team feeling after Freeman hiring?

Marcus Freeman

“I think obviously you’ve seen the program and know the word rally is used a lot around Notre Dame but you’ve really seen the program rally around one another in the last five days. Look, I have not been around the team a whole lot since we’ve been traveling. But I mean, you see the videos and you see the reaction.”

Team feeling on Freeman part II

“Certainly, I’ve had plenty of conversations with guys on the team. Just about the excitement and the energy and Hey, we haven’t felt this in the program before you know this, this the excitement and the support for one another. They talked about their workouts this week with Coach [Matt] Balis just how much energy and drive there was through that. So I think you’re gonna get a team that’s extremely hungry. I think you’re going to team it’s gonna be extremely motivated to go out there and play their best football.

Bowls = bonus practices

“The other thing about bowl games is it’s another opportunity to continue to improve you get, you get bonus practices here so you can continue to develop lot of young guys, and I think we’re gonna get a lot of really competitive practices. I think you’re gonna have guys, you know, unlike some years when you’re prepping for a bowl game you get guys that are really motivated to go out there and play their best ball. So I’m really looking forward to the energy that this entire week is brought the program and continuing to build off of that.”

Bowl Prep vs. Bye Week in-season

“It’ll be very similar. You split the season into two parts- the first half and the second half. So, you know, we’ll self-scout you know, very similar to how we did over the bye week. You know, we’ll look at tendencies, we’ll look at some areas we need to approve. We’ll look at some areas where you know, we’ve been successful and why that’s been and try to find patterns or trends there. And, you know, maybe try to find a few trends that you can break.”

Game planning timing for bowl prep

“In terms of preparation, you know, really the only change is you probably don’t dive right into game planning. Your first couple of practices—we will be on the road, you know, all week. We’ll come off the road and start practice and there won’t be a whole lot of time as a staff to get together beforehand. So you know, you’ll have some good and good periods. It’s a little bit different than a normal game week. We’ll certainly have some opportunities to get some developmental periods.”

Bowl prep = roster improvement

“For the younger guys in the program, and people that, you know, are either redshirting or who are still in the developmental phase. So you know, bowl prep really gives you an opportunity to continue to improve your roster from the top down, and then you kind of get into the game plan, you know, as you head into like the last two weeks.”

On Oklahoma State Staff (Mike Gundy and Joe Knowles)

“Correct me if I’m wrong, I believe he was at Duke for a little bit. So we have you know, there were some times there back when I was a player and then when I first got hired, so I remember going to Duke and like I said, we don’t see a ton of Oklahoma State and cross-overs. We just don’t often play a similar schedule. So we don’t see it a whole lot.

“I have followed him a little bit this year, and obviously, we got a chance to watch him yesterday. A little bit of prep in the last couple of hours here. Went over multiple and what they do defensively. They did present a lot of different you know, challenges. The thing that’s intriguing when you look at their numbers, they’re getting in there, you know, only given up 26% on third down. You know, that’s an area where if you’re not good on third down, it’s hard to win games. So that’s an area where, you know, I feel like it’s critical in our matchup you know, obviously, you know, (Malcolm) Rodriguez is a great player. They highlighted him yesterday throughout the broadcast of the game, you know, in total defense, their third and they’re only giving up less than 100 yards rushing this year.

On Freeman game approach vs. Kelly game approach

“I think you know, our process stayed pretty consistent all year in terms of how we approach a game plan week. You know, I say we have a great staff in place offensively that has worked in a cohesive way all year. You know, obviously, Coach Freeman now being the head coach and, you know, just the conversations with him during the week, you know about playing complementary football, you know, understanding you know, situationally, you know, his preference may be different than what coach Kelly’s were.

“And so that’s something that over the next couple of weeks that he and I will have conversations on and make sure that we’re on the same page and make sure that that we’re playing as an entire team, not just two sides of the ball or three sides of the ball. So that we’re playing football the way that Coach Freeman wants to play. And so, I’m excited to get to work with Marcus. You know, obviously, you said it’s only been a week but it has felt like a month in the last seven days. So, I think as an entire program, we’re just we’re very eager for this opportunity and very eager to get back into football mode here.”

