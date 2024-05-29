Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock has an interesting comp for QB commit Deuce Knight

Although coaches aren’t allowed to speak about players until they sign with their schools, that doesn’t mean that they won’t talk directly to recruits about how they feel about them.

It seems like Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock really loves what he sees from 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight. The future Irish quarterback is currently participating at On3’s Elite Series camp and got a chance to sit down with J.D. Pickell for an interview.

During their chat, Knight admitted that Denbrock has compared him to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is just coming off winning a Heisman Trophy and being drafted No. 2 by the Washington Commanders.

It’s an extremely lofty comp, especially considering that Knight is still just a senior in high school. Either way, the expectations for him are sky high.

