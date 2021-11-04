Notre Dame now favored in all remaining games per ESPN FPI
I have a love-hate relationship with ESPN’s Football Power Index. I love it because it truly does help tell you some of the teams that have had better results than their play merits while also telling you some of the teams that perhaps have been bitten by bad luck.
With that said, teams that regularly find ways to lose games they shouldn’t, shouldn’t get the benefit of the doubt. For example, the FPI formula still ranks Michigan 10 spots ahead of Michigan State despite the Spartans coming back and beating the Wolverines last week, and has both Florida (4-4) and Texas (4-4) ranked in their top-11.
With the good and bad in mind, here is what the FPI says about Notre Dame the rest of the way. Remember, a week ago they had the Irish as an underdog in one remaining contest.
FPI currently has the Irish rated as the 14th best team in the nation.
Nov. 6 vs. Navy:
Notre Dame vs. Navy
November 6, 2021
FPI Projection: Notre Dame 96.5% chance to win
Nov. 13 at Virginia:
Notre Dame at Virginia
November 13, 2021
FPI Projection: Notre Dame 54.7% chance to win
Nov. 20 vs. Georgia Tech:
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
November 20, 2021
FPI Projection: Notre Dame 85.2% chance to win
Nov. 27 at Stanford:
Notre Dame at Stanford
November 27, 2021
FPI Projection: Notre Dame 71.7% chance to win
Additional Numbers:
Additionally, FPI projects Notre Dame to finish with a 10.1-1.9 record and currently give the Irish a 32.1% chance of winning each of their remaining four games.
