Notre Dame’s not-so deep connection to the Big Ten

As the college sports world awaits Notre Dame’s move as dominoes continue to fall in regards to conference realignment, much has been made about Notre Dame’s natural fit in the Big Ten because of their historic rivalries.

Michigan certainly comes to mind since despite the two not playing each year, you’ll usually find more of a dislike from Notre Dame fans to the Wolverines than to even USC, who now is of course headed to the Big Ten because traditions mean nothing if money is involved.

Michigan State and the Irish used to annually play for The Megaphone but have seen that series have to take extended breaks in recent years while the Purdue game was played each year from 1946-2014.

But what about the whole conference? Does Notre Dame actually have this connection that so many nationally seem to think it does?

For every Michigan or Michigan State there is an Illinois or Minnesota.

If you know me in the least bit you likely know that I am against Notre Dame joining the Big Ten, the conference that former Michigan head coach Fielding Yost headed in blackballing the Irish them from competitions.

If you’re an anti-Notre Dame person that’s fine but know that the pride of the independence comes from the stubbornness of the Big Ten. That’s what forced Notre Dame to play a national schedule originally.

Now that same conference wants a piece of the Irish?

Anything and everything has a price but man alive do I not want to see Notre Dame in the Big Ten (Fox Sports) conference.

Here is how Notre Dame has fared all-time against each Big Ten team as well as the last time the two teams actually met.

Illinois

Notre Dame vs. Illinois

11 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 10-0-1

Last meeting: 1968

Indiana

Notre Dame vs. Indiana

25 all-time meetings (one since 1958)

Notre Dame leads 22-3

Last meeting: 1991

Iowa

Notre Dame vs. Iowa

24 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 13-8-3

Last meeting: 1968

Maryland

Notre Dame vs. Maryland

2 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2011

Michigan

Notre Dame vs. Michigan

38 all-time meetings

Michigan leads 20-17-1 (16-16-1 since 1978)

Last meeting: 2019

Michigan State

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

65 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 36-28-1

Last meeting: 2017

Minnesota

Notre Dame vs. Minnesota

5 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 4-0-1

Last meeting: 1938

Nebraska

Notre Dame vs. Nebraska

16 all-time meetings

Nebraska leads 8-7-1

Last meeting: 2001

Northwestern

Notre Dame vs. Northwestern

47 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 37-9-1

Last meeting: 2018

Ohio State

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

6 all-time meetings

Ohio State leads 4-2

Last meeting: 2015 (Fiesta Bowl)

Last regular season meeting: 1996

Penn State

Notre Dame vs. Penn State

19 all-time meetings

Series tied: 8-8-1

Last meeting: 2007

Purdue

Notre Dame vs. Purdue

84 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 57-25-2

Last meeting: 2021

Rutgers

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers

5 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 5-0

Last meeting: 2013 (Pinstripe Bowl)

Last regular season meeting: 2002

Wisconsin

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

17 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 9-6-2

Last meeting: 2021

UCLA

Notre Dame vs. UCLA

4 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 4-0

Last meeting: 2007

USC

Notre Dame vs. USC

92 all-time meetings

Notre Dame leads 50-37-5

Last meeting: 2021

