Notre Dame’s not-so deep connection to the Big Ten
As the college sports world awaits Notre Dame’s move as dominoes continue to fall in regards to conference realignment, much has been made about Notre Dame’s natural fit in the Big Ten because of their historic rivalries.
Michigan certainly comes to mind since despite the two not playing each year, you’ll usually find more of a dislike from Notre Dame fans to the Wolverines than to even USC, who now is of course headed to the Big Ten because traditions mean nothing if money is involved.
Michigan State and the Irish used to annually play for The Megaphone but have seen that series have to take extended breaks in recent years while the Purdue game was played each year from 1946-2014.
But what about the whole conference? Does Notre Dame actually have this connection that so many nationally seem to think it does?
For every Michigan or Michigan State there is an Illinois or Minnesota.
If you know me in the least bit you likely know that I am against Notre Dame joining the Big Ten, the conference that former Michigan head coach Fielding Yost headed in blackballing the Irish them from competitions.
If you’re an anti-Notre Dame person that’s fine but know that the pride of the independence comes from the stubbornness of the Big Ten. That’s what forced Notre Dame to play a national schedule originally.
Now that same conference wants a piece of the Irish?
Anything and everything has a price but man alive do I not want to see Notre Dame in the Big Ten (Fox Sports) conference.
Here is how Notre Dame has fared all-time against each Big Ten team as well as the last time the two teams actually met.
Illinois
Notre Dame vs. Illinois
11 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 10-0-1
Last meeting: 1968
Indiana
Notre Dame vs. Indiana
25 all-time meetings (one since 1958)
Notre Dame leads 22-3
Last meeting: 1991
Iowa
Notre Dame vs. Iowa
24 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 13-8-3
Last meeting: 1968
Maryland
Notre Dame vs. Maryland
2 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 2-0
Last meeting: 2011
Michigan
Notre Dame vs. Michigan
38 all-time meetings
Michigan leads 20-17-1 (16-16-1 since 1978)
Last meeting: 2019
Michigan State
Notre Dame vs. Michigan State
65 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 36-28-1
Last meeting: 2017
Minnesota
Notre Dame vs. Minnesota
5 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 4-0-1
Last meeting: 1938
Nebraska
Notre Dame vs. Nebraska
16 all-time meetings
Nebraska leads 8-7-1
Last meeting: 2001
Northwestern
Notre Dame vs. Northwestern
47 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 37-9-1
Last meeting: 2018
Ohio State
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
6 all-time meetings
Ohio State leads 4-2
Last meeting: 2015 (Fiesta Bowl)
Last regular season meeting: 1996
Penn State
Notre Dame vs. Penn State
19 all-time meetings
Series tied: 8-8-1
Last meeting: 2007
Purdue
Notre Dame vs. Purdue
84 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 57-25-2
Last meeting: 2021
Rutgers
Notre Dame vs. Rutgers
5 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 5-0
Last meeting: 2013 (Pinstripe Bowl)
Last regular season meeting: 2002
Wisconsin
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
17 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 9-6-2
Last meeting: 2021
UCLA
Notre Dame vs. UCLA
4 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 4-0
Last meeting: 2007
USC
Notre Dame vs. USC
92 all-time meetings
Notre Dame leads 50-37-5
Last meeting: 2021
