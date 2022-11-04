Notre Dame-No. 5 Clemson: Will Irish knock Tigers from unbeatens?

Notre Dame is coming off one of their two best wins of the year and welcomes a Clemson squad that checks-in fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released earlier this week. It’s no secret that the Fighting Irish have struggled in their home venue this season so is having Clemson at home a good thing?

We will let you debate that as the best team Notre Dame hosts this year will be there Saturday night. Will possible November showers mixed with unfriendly midwest winds have an impact on the play? And can Notre Dame show up with the same energy we saw early against Syracuse?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening when Notre Dame takes on Clemson this Saturday night.

Alex Turri of Clemson Wire:

It should be close in South Bend, but I think Clemson walks away with a make-or-break win on the road. Clemson, at this point, is the more talented team, and they match up with the Fighting Irish really well. Notre Dame’s run defense has been middle of the pack this season, and I’m not too sure why Dino Babers and the Orange didn’t give Sean Tucker a heavy workload in their home loss to Notre Dame. Streeter and the Tigers won’t make the same mistake and will give their superstar Will Shipley the workload needed for the offense to do enough. The Tigers also match up really well on defense with the Fighting Irish, as Clemson has a suffocating run defense. Clemson’s secondary is the team’s weak point, but we all know Notre Dame’s 106th-ranked passing offense isn’t a strength of theirs. I do think this game should be close, but I also think Clemson just matches up too well with the Fighting Irish to think they’ll lose.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 21

Geoffrey Clark (4-4):

If this game is as wet as they’re predicting, there’s really no telling what’s going to happen, although you could make the case the game would have been run-heavy anyway. Regardless, if you look at the numbers, you’ll notice there isn’t that much of a gap between the Irish and Tigers, so it’s understandable if you think an upset might be the cards here. Still, there’s a reason the Tigers were voted fourth in the initial College Football Playoff poll and the Irish aren’t. While this might indeed be a closer game than expected, the Tigers will have just enough to escape South Bend with a hard-fought win.

Clemson 27, Notre Dame 21

Michael Chen (5-3):

This game is trending for another Irish upset. With the weather looking wet, both teams will most likely look to their ground games to get most of their yards. The Irish have three running backs that are more than capable of getting the job done. Clemson on the other hand is a one man show, Will Shipley, who spurned the Irish during his recruitment. One of their backups, Kobe Pace, isn’t healthy enough to suit up. This Tigers team just doesn’t give up, which is how many Dabo Swinney led teams operate, but after finally losing some of his assistants, they have not been as crisp as in previous years. This one has been tough for me to choose, as I really feel the Irish have made strides this season but in the end, it just won’t be enough as the second-half struggles for Marcus Freeman rear their ugly head once again.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 21

John Kennedy (6-2):

Notre Dame touts itself as “O Line U” quite often. This group was already going to be a key factor in determining the outcome of this game, but with the updated weather report calling for potential wind and rain, their importance becomes even more amplified. They need to takeover this game. Clemson coming to town undefeated and ranked 4th in the initial CFP reveal should prevent the Irish from sleep walking into and through this affair. The Tigers will have their full attention. If Notre Dame can run the ball with any level of efficiency, contain Will Shipley reasonably well and use Brian Mason’s Special Teams to come up with another big play, a wild wet & windy night could be in store for the Irish faithful. (Cue up the 2012 Stanford replay)…

Notre Dame 27, Clemson 24

Jeff Feyerer (6-2)

Given the anticipated weather on Saturday, the climate could be reminiscent of the matchup from 2015 with rain influencing the happenings on the field. Even though we have all seen the struggles from the Irish this year, I truly believe they are a good matchup for this Clemson team. Notre Dame is by far the most talented team Clemson has faced this season, as we will see if their weak schedule up to this point has skewed the national perspective of Dabo Swiney’s bunch. While they are still littered with five star players on both sides of the ball, led by a star-studded defensive front, still fighting its way back to full health – Bryan Breese, Xavier Thomas, Myles Murphy – they are beatable. While Tommy Rees leaning on the run will be imperative to their success, I believe that this is a game we see Harry Hiestand’s true influence on the Irish offensive line. The Clemson run defense has given up only 3.0 yards per carry on the season, but has let up 206 and 124 yards respectively to Florida State and Syracuse coming into this game. Mid-season, this Irish offensive line is ready to carry the mantle of previous Notre Dame lines and win a game by dominating a team that appears their equal. I know Clemson’s poses it own threat on the offensive side of the ball, I believe this game will be won (or lost) by the performance of Joe Alt and the boys up front.

Notre Dame 24, Clemson 21

Nick Shepkowski (6-2):

If you like old-school, throwback football where both teams grind it out and try to out-punish the other, you’ll love Saturday night. I like how Notre Dame responded to their embarrassing Stanford loss by playing their best game of the season at Syracuse. Can they make it their best performance for a second week in a row? That’s what they’ll need to knock Clemson from the unbeaten. In a battle of the trenches I like Clemson’s defensive front more than Notre Dame’s offensive line, although I can say the same about Notre Dame’s defensive front versus Clemson’s offensive line. So how is this game won? The team that makes the fewer mistakes. Although I love what Notre Dame’s special team’s have provided this season I can’t just trust that they’re going to block another kick or do something really special. In order for Notre Dame to win I think they have to. Clemson stays unbeaten by a nose.



Clemson 21, Notre Dame 17

