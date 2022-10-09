Notre Dame No. 16 BYU: 5 Instant Takeaways

It can never be easy, can it?

Leading 25-6 in the third quarter it looked like Notre Dame was certainly headed to 3-2 with relative ease and a second half that was in complete control.

It appeared that way until it didn’t.

BYU converted their first third down of the game with 6:44 left in the third quarter and suddenly a light when on for the Cougars. Two plays later Jaren Hall found Kody Epps for 53 yards and a touchdown and it was game on instead of game over.

Notre Dame ultimately survived with a 28-20 victory in a game that shouldn’t have been as close as the final score said, but the Irish have nobody to blame but themselves for it ending up that way, either.

Here are five instant takeaways from the thriller on the strip that simply shouldn’t have been close.

3rd and 17: Entirely Unacceptable

Notre Dame’s defense bounced back quickly after allowing BYU’s second score of the game, having a sack and a tackle for loss that set up a 3rd and 18 from the Cougars own five yard-line. BYU tried to just run a draw for a few yards and escape the shadow of their own goalposts a bit to punt but one problem – Notre Dame’s linebackers were nowhere to be found and 20 yards later on the back of Lipini Katoa, BYU was on their way to making it a one-score game.

Michael Mayer: Nation's best tight end

This isn’t meant as a slight at Brock Bowers of Georgia in any capacity but Michael Mayer is the best tight end in college football. Assuming he leaves for the NFL draft he will be the first tight end off the board next spring and at a program that has produced as much NFL talent as anyone at the position, Mayer is now officially the most productive in team history.

Mayer finished the night with 11 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns as he set program records galore throughout the evening.

Awful in the Red Zone

Notre Dame was flat out awful in the red zone on Saturday night, failing to convert a 4th-and-goal in the first half and then not being able to finish their second to last possession with a touchdown which would have essentially ended the contest. Notre Dame wound up with four red zone trips on the night and found the end zone once. The Irish got away with it tonight but that’s not acceptable.

Overall defense a big HUH?

I don’t know what to make of the Notre Dame defense on Saturday night. They flat-out dominated the first half and appeared on their way controlling the entire evening. However, when things started to slide a bit in the third quarter they went downhill at what felt like the speed of light.

They dominated in parts and looked flat out terrible in others. I don’t understand how the linebackers disappeared for such long stretches like they did Saturday night.

At the end of the day they made the stop they needed to and secured the victory but they were also responsible in large chunks for letting BYU back in what should have been a comfortable victory.

Drew Pyne as Baby Book

There are multiple conversations to have about the state of quarterback play at Notre Dame. It’s not where it needs to be for the Irish to be competing for national championships. That’s a different conversation for a different day, however.

[autotag]Drew Pyne[/autotag] reminds me more of [autotag]Ian Book[/autotag] each week that goes by. A guy that was recruited to Notre Dame to play quarterback, had higher rated guys come in the class behind him, yet has kept finding himself getting on the field. He improvises a bit like Book did during his time at Notre Dame and again, keeps getting on the field.

And producing when he does.

Drew Pyne’s ceiling isn’t as high as it needs to be for Notre Dame to win big but it’s the highest any Irish quarterback has at this moment in time and he’s a guy that comes off as being so incredibly easy to pull for.

