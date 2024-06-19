Notre Dame’s ‘No. 1 Fan’ Passes Away

Notre Dame superfan Keith Penrod’s story is beyond comparison for what probably 99.9% of the world ever has to deal with.

He used different tough times and obstacles in his life to lift others while showing an unwavering love for the University of Notre Dame. Take a moment to learn more of his incredible journey below courtesy of the Notre Dame athletic department.

Keith Penrod, who spent decades inspiring University of Notre Dame student-athletes, coaches and staff members, has passed away at the age of 71.

Penrod was a constant presence at Irish athletics events throughout the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, attending Fighting Irish practices and games. His loss is felt throughout the Notre Dame Athletics community.

Penrod is survived by his mother, Evelyn Penrod; siblings Sandra (Larry Roberts) Stewart, Linda (David Swihart) Bella, Brian Penrod, Kevin (Linda) Penrod, and Dale Penrod; close friends Katie and John Anthony; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends from his “Fighting Irish family.” He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Penrod.

Visitation for Keith will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Palmer Funeral Home-North Liberty Chapel, 202 N. Main St., North Liberty. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Keith’s name may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

For a perspective of Keith’s influence in the Notre Dame community and his incredible life journey, the following is a reprint of a feature story written in 2001 for a Notre Dame football game day program. The story is presented as it was written in 2001, which does refer to other members of the Notre Dame community who have also passed since publication.

