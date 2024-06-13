Notre Dame No. 1, and Big Ten ‘Desperate’ to Get into State of Florida

Notre Dame is pridefully independent in football. If you do the least bit of research, something many struggles to do, you can see why being independent means so much to those associated in any capacity with the football program.

But that doesn’t keep the rest of the nation of college football fans and analysts from wishing it were another way.

Greg McElroy was discussing conference realignment on his podcast Always College Football, and when asked about potential Big Ten expansion targets, stated the obvious regarding Notre Dame.

“The No. 1 team that they would target would be Notre Dame, Notre Dame by a mile…Notre Dame is everyone’s No. 1.” -Greg McElroy

Before anyone jumps on McElroy for putting Notre Dame in a conference, please realize he was answering a question that was asked to him by a viewer.

The more interesting part to me is the conversation he has about Miami possibly joining the Big Ten as he calls the conference “desperate” to get into the state of Florida.

Miami would do that, as would Florida State, which McElroy discusses and shares why both would make sense, specifically together.

You can see the entire conversation below.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire