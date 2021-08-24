Notre Dame in NFL: Tony Jones, Jr. unseating Latavius Murray?

Much was made of comments on ESPN’s Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars as to the future of Ian Book. Could he actually be traded before the season begins?

That rumor took away attention from another former Notre Dame star as Tony Jones, Jr. played eight of the first ten downs in the game. He wound up with just 24 rushing yards on five carries and a four yard reception, but the fact he was given that time speaks to a growing belief that Saints head coach favors Jones over Latavius Murray.

Murray played the other two snaps of the first ten and carried the ball four times for six yards on the night.

Alvin Kamara remains the starter for the Saints but isn’t being used this preseason.

Murray played in 15 games and carried the ball 145 times last year for the Saints so it’s certainly a battle worth keeping an eye on as Jones continues to impress.

