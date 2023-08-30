Notre Dame in the NFL: Former Irish kicker makes Saints 53-man roster

Walking into an NFL training camp that housed a Pro Bowl kicker isn’t the easiest place to look for a regular season kicking job, but that’s exactly what former Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe did with the New Orleans Saints – and Grupe has now made the 53-man roster.

Grupe’s successful preseason led to the Saints being able to trade kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. The Saints received a 7th round pick in the 2024 NFL draft as compensation and as a result, the former Notre Dame and Arkansas State kicker Grupe has a regular-season NFL job.

Below is what the new Saints starting placekicker had to say about the competition and winning the job.

Expected to make Saints all along

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“To be honest, it’s what I came here to do,” he said. “It’s why I came here. If you get caught up in everything else, then you’re not worried about your job. So the job, when I wake up tomorrow, I’ll feel the exact same that I’ve felt in the last month. Just take every single day, and go out and do it.”

Wild Ride

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“It’s been a wild ride, thankful for everything that’s come. It doesn’t come easy, it comes with a lot of hard work. Just thankful for it all.”

Making Most of Opportunity

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“I tried to do everything I possibly could. I took every single day, tried to get the most out of it and just go out there and maximize your opportunity. Just worry about going out there and doing your job every single day and let the rest take care of itself.”

Relieving Feeling Making Team

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“Obviously, it’s a relief,” he said. “It’s been a long camp, it’s been a highly competitive camp, going against a guy like that that’s done it for a while and done it at a high level. It was a relief, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. The job is still the same, but I’m glad to be here, glad to be here for this team and just thankful for the opportunity.

Had to bring it...daily!

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“Every single day I knew I had to bring it. The guy has been here, and he’s done it. So, to see a guy that’s done it like that, you pick up on things. You know that every single day you have to go out and do it, because you know dang well that he is. It’s a guy that’s done it, so I couldn’t have asked for a better competition or a better guy to do it against.”

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire