Notre Dame in NFL: Former first round pick waived

Former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Jerry Tillery’s time with the Los Angeles Chargers is done. The Chargers announced Thursday evening that they had waived Tillery. He had missed practice this past week due. toa personal matter according to our colleagues at Chargers Wire. He had also been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during a lifting session.

Tillery was selected by the Chargers 28th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Previous to Kyle Hamilton being selected by the Ravens this year, Tillery had been Notre Dame’s most recent first-round selection. In four seasons with the Chargers, Tillery recorded 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 106 total tackles.

Tillery turned just 26 years old last month and assuming his back isn’t a major issue, you would have to assume he’ll soon get another NFL opportunity. Here’s to good health and a fresh start soon for perhaps the biggest star on Notre Dame’s 2018 defense.

Related:

Every Notre Dame player selected in first round of NFL draft since 1975

List

Colleges with most players on Week 1 NFL rosters

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire