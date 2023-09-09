Notre Dame-NC State: Pregame Buzz
Notre Dame and NC State are set to kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday as the it’ll be the toughest test to date on the young season for both.
Will Notre Dame move to 3-0 with Ohio State heading to South Bend in just a couple of weeks?
Can North Carolina State move to 2-0 after beating UConn last week?
The game predictions are in from the site, but as we await countdown midday Saturday, here is some of the best pregame buzz involving the game on social media.
Notre Dame Pregame Hype Video
Here come the Irish#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mlOC4chU5t
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 8, 2023
Rain plan for Irish
"We have a plan." – Marcus Freeman on forecast calling for rain at NC State pic.twitter.com/USF8epknmh
— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 7, 2023
Early Start in Raleigh
The clock is ticking … and it's almost time!#1Pack1Goal | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/RSM2BZQ4ta
— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 8, 2023
Trendbusters
QB Sam Hartman is winless (0-2) against NC State at Carter-Findlay Stadium.
That changes tomorrow…#BeatNCState #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kPzbRjQBt5
— Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) September 8, 2023
CFB Home Prediction
Prediction
#10 Notre Dame 33
NC State 20 pic.twitter.com/SoLsj4OYpc
— CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 7, 2023
NC State is one of 12 teams to...
NC State is one of 12 FBS programs that have a winning record against ND. Notre Dame has a chance to even the series and knock that number down to 11 this weekend.
— Knute Rockne (@Rocknes_Ghost) September 7, 2023
Hartman previews NC State fans
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is already on to NC State. He said he's definitely not overlooking the Wolfpack.
"Their fans are going to bring it. They're not going to like us."
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 2, 2023
Big game needed by Irish OLine
If Notre Dame is going to handle its business this weekend against an outstanding NC State defense the Irish offensive line will need to be at its best #GoIrish #NDFB
— Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) September 6, 2023
Strength in Numbers
Strength in numbers #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/UExuRbrbjS
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 5, 2023
Deeper Offensive Bag for Irish?
The ND offense hasn’t gone deep into their bag yet because they haven’t needed to. Excited to potentially see some new wrinkles tomorrow
— Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) September 8, 2023