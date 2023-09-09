Notre Dame-NC State: Pregame Buzz

Notre Dame and NC State are set to kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday as the it’ll be the toughest test to date on the young season for both.

Will Notre Dame move to 3-0 with Ohio State heading to South Bend in just a couple of weeks?

Can North Carolina State move to 2-0 after beating UConn last week?

The game predictions are in from the site, but as we await countdown midday Saturday, here is some of the best pregame buzz involving the game on social media.

Notre Dame Pregame Hype Video

Rain plan for Irish

"We have a plan." – Marcus Freeman on forecast calling for rain at NC State pic.twitter.com/USF8epknmh — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 7, 2023

Early Start in Raleigh

Trendbusters

CFB Home Prediction

Prediction #10 Notre Dame 33

NC State 20 pic.twitter.com/SoLsj4OYpc — CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 7, 2023

NC State is one of 12 teams to...

NC State is one of 12 FBS programs that have a winning record against ND. Notre Dame has a chance to even the series and knock that number down to 11 this weekend. — Knute Rockne (@Rocknes_Ghost) September 7, 2023

Hartman previews NC State fans

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is already on to NC State. He said he's definitely not overlooking the Wolfpack. "Their fans are going to bring it. They're not going to like us." — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 2, 2023

Big game needed by Irish OLine

If Notre Dame is going to handle its business this weekend against an outstanding NC State defense the Irish offensive line will need to be at its best #GoIrish #NDFB — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) September 6, 2023

Strength in Numbers

Deeper Offensive Bag for Irish?

The ND offense hasn’t gone deep into their bag yet because they haven’t needed to. Excited to potentially see some new wrinkles tomorrow — Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) September 8, 2023

