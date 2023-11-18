Notre Dame and NBC Sports continue partnership through 2029 season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 28 Pitt at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame and NBC Sports have announced an extension to their partnership. Irish football will continue to be broadcast on NBC through the 2029 season.

"We are thrilled to continue our historic collaboration with our partner at NBC Sports," Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said before final home game of his 15-year tenure. "In the next generation of this partnership, we will collaborate to provide our fans even more Notre Dame content through a variety of NBCUniversal's distribution channels while continuing to put out student-athletes and their stories at the heart of our messaging."

Irish football has been broadcast on NBC since 1991, meaning 2029 will mark the 39th season together.

"There is no better tradition than Notre Dame Football in South Bend, and we are thrilled to keep that tradition within the NBC Sports family as we extend our relationship as the exclusive home of Fighting Irish football games," NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said. "... With enhanced rights that allow us to present Notre Dame Football on NBC as well as across Peacock and additional platforms."

Peacock will also be the exclusive home of a documentary series each year on Notre Dame football, beginning in 2024.