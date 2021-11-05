Notre Dame-Navy: Staff Predictions

Notre Dame sits at 7-1 on the year which would normally be good enough to have them in the College Football Playoff conversation entering November but due to a variety of things the Irish just to make a run at a berth currently seems unlikely, let alone them to actually get in.

The season continues with the second to last home game of the year Saturday as 2-6 Navy comes to town. As bad as 2-6 is the Midshipmen are fresh off a win at Tulsa and did play unbeaten Cincinnati within a touchdown in their last two games.

Is this one a drubbing the records suggest it could be or does Navy make things interesting Saturday afternoon?

Here is what our experts at Fighting Irish Wire see happening as the Notre Dame-Navy rivalry is renewed Saturday:

Geoffrey Clark:

I don’t think there’s any possible way I could go into the specific keys to this game without dunking on Navy. Like with the other military academies, the Midshipmen are made up of players who are more focused on serving their country than playing football beyond this level, hence the lack of players who would get quality playing time anywhere else. That said, this is as easy a prediction for the Irish since their home opener against Toledo. Although that turned out to be a much tighter game than anyone anticipated, it’s hard to see the Midshipmen keep up with all the talent the Irish possess for very long, if at all.

Prediction: Notre Dame 39, Navy 17

Michael Chen:

Service academies are never easy games, these young men who not only juggle going to school and playing football but serving our country are some of the toughest SOB’s out there. More often than not, they fight to the end and I fully expect Navy to do the same. The two head coaches, Brian Kelly and Ken Niumatalolo, are both the winningest coaches at theri respective school. Yes, Navy has struggled this year, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Irish defense should control this game, and the offense shouldn’t have any issues putting a bunch of points on the scoreboard.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45 Navy 17

Jeff Feyerer:

I remember being there in 2019 and thinking to myself “Navy always, weirdly, plays us tough so I’m not going to get my hopes up.” Then Chase Claypool went out and caught four touchdowns and it was never close. I’m choosing to go in with that mentality again this year. Navy is not 2-6 bad. They’re typically disciplined and true to who they are as a football team, which is good for when the opposing team is off their game. And I hate to be Mr. Cynical, but is anyone sure yet whether Notre Dame is any good? Because I am not. This is one of the weirder Notre Dame teams in recent memory, but the one thing I will hang my prediction on is Kyren Williams. The offensive line is warming up as the temperatures drop and Williams is thriving.

Prediction: Notre Dame 37 Navy 14

Nick Shepkowski:

Playing Navy every year is great but I do wish this game was played earlier in the season. They aren’t great, don’t get it confused, but they’re better than 2-6 implies. They’re always a team that gets better as the year goes on. However, Kyren Williams is playing on another level right now and the offensive line’s growth has helped that occur. It’s not as easy as the nearly three touchdown spread would indicate but Notre Dame controls this game and wins comfortably enough.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35 Navy 20

