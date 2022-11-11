Notre Dame-Navy predictions: Will Irish sink Midshipmen?

Notre Dame is back in the nation’s top 25 as the Irish checked in 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings and 25th in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following their beat down of Clemson. Up next for Notre Dame is the Naval Academy, a team they’ve played every year since 1927 aside from the COVID-adjusted season of 2020.

The Irish have dominated the series and enter Saturday as a significant favorite. Will Notre Dame move to 7-3 as they take on the Midshipmen in Baltimore? And if so, will it be close?

Here is what our staff at Fighting Irish Wire sees happening Saturday.

Geoffrey Clark (4-5):

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I have a losing record this season because you’ve never known which Irish team is going to show up, but I think the win over Clemson has provided more clarity over what to expect from here on out. Then again, even without that upset, it would have been easy to pick the Irish over the Midshipmen. The Irish are built to be competitive (and, at times, dominant) against the best college football has to offer, something the Midshipmen aren’t built to do. Skill and size matter.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Navy 17

Michael Chen (5-4):

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This has trap game written all over it but [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] has this team starting to buy what he has been selling. I just can’t see that happening at this point in the season. Freeman has his first team humming and they continue to improve each week we have seen them out on the field. Yes, the first few weeks were rough but look at the strides this team has made. Navy isn’t nearly as good as Notre Dame but they will put up a fight, it’s what they do. Their offense isn’t what most teams run, along with their blocking scheme as well. The Irish should handily win this game, but it won’t be as emphatic as last weekend.

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Navy 10

John Kennedy (7-2):

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

What a wild last week it’s been for Notre Dame. They went from staring a 3rd home loss directly in the face to changing the entire narrative and energy surrounding the program with their dominant upset of Clemson. The question this week for Notre Dame is how they’ll look coming down from last week’s high.

Story continues

Do they pick up where they left off or suffer a post-big game “hangover?” Navy is always a tricky opponent. They shorten the game and always frustrate with the triple option. This Navy team isn’t a particularly strong one though entering the ballgame with only three wins. I suspect Notre Dame will run the ball at will on Navy’s light front and throw when desired. The run game numbers should be gaudy yet again even with Navy defending the run well this season. Defensively, there will be some frustrations slowing down the option but adjustments will be made and the Irish “cruise” to victory over the Midshipmen.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 17

Jeff Feyerer (7-2):

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

This will be Marcus Freeman’s first-ever test against a letdown and in a lot of ways, I think it’s a bigger indicator of where they are as a team than last week against Clemson. How will they handle success? This is almost a second chance letdown game after they showed up against Ohio State (despite the loss) and bombed in Freeman’s home debut against Marshall. How will they come down off the high of last Saturday and get their heads right to face a unique team that gives them a challenge almost every time they face off because they are so difficult to prepare for?

This isn’t exactly the Navy teams that we as Notre Dame supporters are used to. In fact, Brian Kelly seemingly cracked the code since a tight 2017 game. The last three meetings between these two squads have seen Notre Dame outscore Navy a combined 130-48, with Notre Dame winning each game by at least 22. This year’s version of the Midshipmen is extraordinarily strong at defending the run (3.2 yards per carry allowed) and not so good at defending the pass (64.5% completion, 275 passing yards allowed), but I sincerely hope Tommy Rees doesn’t use these numbers as evidence to put the ball in the air more. After what we saw last week against a Clemson defensive line full of future NFL draft picks, I’m willing to bet on Joe Alt, Audric Estime, Logan Diggs, Jarrett Patterson, and the boys no matter what they’re up against.

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Navy 10

Nick Shepkowski (6-3):

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

OK, let’s talk about last week for just a second. I had a good feeling that Notre Dame would play well, I just didn’t see how they’d move the ball consistently against Clemson’s defensive front. But they did, I was wrong, and I couldn’t be happier to have been so. Now, about Navy.

My guess is that the Midshipmen will come out and play well defensively and that Notre Dame will struggle early on. Remember, as fun as last week was, Notre Dame’s offense didn’t score until the closing seconds of the first half, a problem they’ve had all year. Heck, even last year Notre Dame required over 20 minutes to even crack the scoreboard against Navy in South Bend.

Navy has struggled mightily ever since COVID came to be. Since going 11-2 in 2019 and beating Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl that year, Navy has gone just 10-21 since, including 3-6 to date this season. I don’t know if this one will be considered exciting but I do expect the Irish to eventually roll to victory behind the bruising run game and some well-timed, easy throws against a suspect Navy secondary.

Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Navy 10

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire